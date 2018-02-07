IBPS SO Main Results: How To Check Specialist Officers Result @ Ibps.in Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS SO Main exam result for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Specialist Officers today.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS SO Main exam result for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Specialist Officers today. The IBPS SO main exam was conducted on January 28, 2018. Candidates who qualified the preliminary test were given chance to appear in the IBPS main exam. The IBPS SO preliminary exam was conducted on December 30 and 31, 2017. The CRP for Specialist Officers is being conducted to recruit for IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer in various participating orgnisations of IPBS.

The candidates who are searching for IBPS SO Main results may follow these steps:



Step one: Go to the official website of IBPS: www.ibps.in



Step two: Click on the result link for IBPS SO Main.



Step three: Enter registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth.



Step four: Enter 'Submit'.



Step five: Download the result.



The IBPS main examination was conducted to test the professional knowledge of candidates who qualified the prelims.



While for all other posts the main examination had a similar structure, in case of Rajbhasha Adhikari, the main examination carried 45 objective questions and 2 descriptive questions.



The question paper was of maximum 60 marks. The duration of exam was be 45 minutes (for Rajbhasha Adhikari the exam will be of one hour duration).



