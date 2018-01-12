IBPS SO (Specialist Officer) 2017 Preliminary Exam Result: How To Check Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the preliminary exam result for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Specialist Officers today. The exam was conducted on December 30 and 31, 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS SO (Specialist Officer) Preliminary Exam Result: How To Check New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the



IBPS SO Preliminary Exam 2017 Result : How to check



Step one: Go to the official website of IBPS: www.ibps.in

Step two: Click on the result link for IBPS SO Preliminary result 2017.

Step three: Enter registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth.

Step four: Enter 'Submit'.

Step five: Download the result.



The main examination will be conducted to test the professional knowledge of candidates who qualify the preliminary exam. While for all other posts the main examination will have a similar structure, in case of Rajbhasha Adhikari, the main examination will have 45 objective questions and 2 descriptive questions. The question paper will have maximum 60 marks. The duration of exam will be 45 minutes (for Rajbhasha Adhikari the exam will be of one hour duration).



Click here for more



Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the preliminary exam result for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Specialist Officers today. The exam was conducted on December 30 and 31, 2017. Candidates who qualify the preliminary test will next appear in the Main exam. The Main exam will be conducted on January 28, 2018. The CRP for Specialist Officers is being conducted to recruit for IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.Step one: Go to the official website of IBPS: www.ibps.inStep two: Click on the result link for IBPS SO Preliminary result 2017.Step three: Enter registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth.Step four: Enter 'Submit'.Step five: Download the result. The main examination will be conducted to test the professional knowledge of candidates who qualify the preliminary exam. While for all other posts the main examination will have a similar structure, in case of Rajbhasha Adhikari, the main examination will have 45 objective questions and 2 descriptive questions. The question paper will have maximum 60 marks. The duration of exam will be 45 minutes (for Rajbhasha Adhikari the exam will be of one hour duration).Click here for more Jobs News