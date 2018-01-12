IBPS Specialist Officer Prelims Result Today Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the preliminary examination result for Specialist officer recruitment today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS SO 2017 Result For Prelims Expected Today; Check At Ibps.in New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the preliminary examination result for Specialist officer recruitment today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination on 30-31 December 2017 can check their result today. IBPS in an official notification has stated that,' status display will start by late evening today.' The result will be available at the official website ibps.in. Like other results candidates can check the IBPS SO 2017 result using their roll number, registration number, date of birth and password.



IBPS SO 2017 Preliminary Exam Result: Know How To Check



IBPS will select candidates on the basis of their performance in preliminary, main and interview. in IBPS SO recruitment, both preliminary and main examinations are computer-based tests. IBPS SO 2018 recruitment is being held for selecting candidates for 1315 vacancies in Specialist Officers (SO)' cadre posts from the banking institutions associated with IBPS. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary exam will be called for the Main examination and those who qualify the main examination will be called for interview.



On December IBPS declared clerk prelims result. The preliminary exam was conducted in December from December 2 to December 10. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam would have to appear in the Main examination. The Main examination will be conducted in January, 2018. IBPS Clerk 2017 recruitment is being conducted for filling 7000 vacancies in participating public-sector banks.



Likewise interview call letter for IBPS PO candidates has also been released.



Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the preliminary examination result for Specialist officer recruitment today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination on 30-31 December 2017 can check their result today. IBPS in an official notification has stated that,' status display will start by late evening today.' The result will be available at the official website ibps.in. Like other results candidates can check the IBPS SO 2017 result using their roll number, registration number, date of birth and password.IBPS will select candidates on the basis of their performance in preliminary, main and interview. in IBPS SO recruitment, both preliminary and main examinations are computer-based tests. IBPS SO 2018 recruitment is being held for selecting candidates for 1315 vacancies in Specialist Officers (SO)' cadre posts from the banking institutions associated with IBPS. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary exam will be called for the Main examination and those who qualify the main examination will be called for interview. On December IBPS declared clerk prelims result. The preliminary exam was conducted in December from December 2 to December 10. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam would have to appear in the Main examination. The Main examination will be conducted in January, 2018. IBPS Clerk 2017 recruitment is being conducted for filling 7000 vacancies in participating public-sector banks.Likewise interview call letter for IBPS PO candidates has also been released.