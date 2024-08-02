IBPS Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 896 Posts, Details Here

IBPS Specialist Officer SO Recruitment 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of 896 specialist officers in participating banks. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of 896 specialist officers in participating banks. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website . The application process began on August 1 and will conclude on August 21.

The preliminary exam will be held in November, with admit cards issued in October. The results are set to be released in November/December 2024.

According to the official notification, the main exam is scheduled for December 2024, with hall tickets issued in the same month. The results will be declared in January/February 2025. The interview will be conducted in February/March. The provisional allotment will take place in April 2025.

Age Limit

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and no older than 30 years as of August 1, 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 850, while for SC/ST/physically handicapped candidates, it is Rs 175.

IBPS CRP SO Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, ibps.in.

Select the CRP SO application link on the homepage.

Register on the IBPS portal and proceed.

Complete the form, pay the fee, and submit it.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection process for specialist officers in participating banks includes preliminary and main examinations, a common interview, and provisional allotment.

Participating Banks:

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

For posts other than IT Officer Scale I, candidates should have a Certificate, Diploma, or Degree in computer operations/language or have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects in high school, college, or an institute.

Examination Structure:

Preliminary Examination- Total: 150 questions, 125 marks, 2 hours

For Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari:

English Language: 50 questions, 25 marks, 40 minutes

Reasoning: 50 questions, 50 marks, 40 minutes

General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry: 50 questions, 50 marks, 40 minutes

For IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, And Marketing Officer:

English Language: 50 questions, 25 marks, 40 minutes

Reasoning: 50 questions, 50 marks, 40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks, 40 minutes

Main Examination

For Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer:

Professional Knowledge: 60 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes

For Rajbhasha Adhikari:

Professional Knowledge (Objective): 45 questions, 60 marks, 30 minutes

Professional Knowledge (Descriptive): 2 questions, 30 minutes

Shortlisted candidates from the main examination will be invited for an interview conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each state/UT/region with assistance from IBPS.

Prospective candidates must carefully review the notification regarding the examination process, interview procedures, provisional allotment, eligibility criteria, online registration, application fee, exam pattern, and issuance of call letters to ensure they meet the criteria.

IBPS, an autonomous body, has been authorised by the listed banks to conduct this recruitment process annually.