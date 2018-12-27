IBPS: Score Card For Probationary Officer (PO) Main Exam Today

IBPS PO Main Exam Score Card Expected Today: Know How To Download

Score cards, for the main exam of Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) selection, will be released today. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the scores of all the candidates, who took the main exam in November, by late evening today. The result of the main exam was released on December 17. Candidates who have qualified the exam shall appear for the interview in January-February. Admit cards for the interview will be released in January at ibps.in.

IBPS is expected to complete the provisional allotment process in April.

'Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview,' said IBPS.

Interview will carry a total of 100 marks out of which candidates belonging to the general category should obtain minimum 40% to qualify. The pass mark for candidates belonging to the reserved categories is 35%.

The final merit list will be decided based on the scores of the main exam and the interview in the weightage ratio 80:20, respectively.

On the interview day, candidates should carry important documents and certificates supporting their education, experience and other details mentioned by them in the application form.

