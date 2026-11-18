Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila's invitation to TDP chief and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to her daughter's wedding has attracted sharp criticism from the YSR Congress Party, the party headed by her brother and former chief minister YS Jagan

Mohan Reddy.

The party has alleged that YS Sharmila's political association with the TDP leadership was contrary to the legacy of her father, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy or YSR.

Launching a fierce attack, YSRCP leader and former Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy cited YSR's prolonged political rivalry with Chandrababu and questioned Sharmila's silence over what he described as insults against her father and family by TDP leaders.

He also alleged that Sharmila had worked against the YSRCP's electoral interests in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 Assembly elections.

Referring to the recent controversy over the Yelahanka family property in Bengaluru, he questioned how confidential correspondence concerning the dispute had reached sections of the media and political circles.

He also raised allegations involving the family's property interests and political associates.

The latest exchange follows Sharmila's meeting with Chandrababu Naidu on November 15, when she personally handed him an invitation to the November 25 wedding of her daughter, YS Anjili Reddy, and Somala Raghuram Reddy.

Sharmila strongly rejected the political interpretation of the invitation after a Telugu newspaper, owned by and associated with Sharmila's estranged brother Jagan, published an article questioning her cordial relations with Chandrababu Naidu.

"If inviting a person of my father's age to my daughter's wedding is being portrayed as unusual closeness, what kind of values does that reflect?" she asked on social media.

She recalled that YSR had also invited Chandrababu to family weddings.

TDP national working president and Minister Nara Lokesh backed Sharmila, saying, "Inviting an elder to one's daughter's wedding is a matter of courtesy and culture."

He condemned the newspaper report as demeaning to a woman and said political differences should not undermine basic values.

The invitation controversy comes amid a prolonged rift between Ys Sharmila and her brother, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The dispute intensified over the Yelahanka property, which Sharmila says was allotted entirely to her and her children during the family asset division. Jagan reportedly objected to holding the wedding there, citing security and privacy concerns.

Sharmila has since shifted the ceremony to another venue, saying the family wants the marriage to take place without controversy. The episode has brought the political rivalry and unresolved family differences within the YSR household back into public debate.

