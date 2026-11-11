Jagan Reddy's Ex-Loyalist Launches New Party In Andhra Pradesh

Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member and once a close confidant of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), his son and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, V. Vijayasai Reddy has announced the name of his new political outfit as the Parivarthana Rajaneethi Party (PRP), formally beginning a fresh political chapter in Andhra Pradesh.

The announcement was made at the A Convention Centre in Vijayawada at 11:11 AM on November 11, in keeping with the distinctive 11-11-11 schedule.

Vijayasai Reddy's new political venture also carries a significant personal and political backstory involving YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The two shared a close association spanning decades, with Vijayasai serving as one of Jagan's most trusted aides, political strategists and key links with national leaders.

Both were also named as accused in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) disproportionate-assets and quid-pro-quo cases, allegations they have contested. However, their relationship reportedly became strained after the YSRCP's defeat in the 2024 elections.

Vijayasai initially announced his retirement from politics in January 2025, expressing gratitude to the YS family, but subsequently resigned from the party. In May 2025, Jagan publicly criticised his former confidant over the liquor-scam controversy, while Vijayasai's departure marked a visible break in their political relationship.

The new party is being projected as a political alternative to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSRCP.

Photo Credit: Image posted on X by @VSReddy_MP

His decision to launch the PRP now raises questions about how his new political journey will shape his relationship with his former mentor and the YSRCP.

The new party is being projected as a political alternative to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSRCP.

Vijayasai Reddy has spoken about patriotism, public welfare and protecting the interests of Andhra Pradesh as the guiding principles of the organisation.

His party priorities include agricultural development, employment opportunities for young people, affordable education and improved living standards for poor and middle-class families. He also described that his party has a platform to encourage Gen-Z leadership and will bring new faces into politics.

However, the choice of the abbreviation PRP has immediately revived memories of another political experiment in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Will Vijayasai's PRP Be Different From An Earlier One?

Actor-turned-politician K. Chiranjeevi launched the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2008, promising social justice and an alternative to the Congress and Telugu Desam Party.

In the 2009 Assembly elections, Praja Rajyam won 18 seats, but it failed to form the government.

Chiranjeevi subsequently decided to merge the party with the Congress, which was in power under YSR, a process formally completed in 2011.

Although Vijayasai Reddy's Parivarthana Rajaneethi Party is a separate political formation with a different name and leadership, the identical abbreviation creates an unavoidable historical resemblance.

The earlier PRP's electoral performance and eventual merger are likely to become points of comparison as the new outfit seeks public support.

The crucial challenge before Vijayasai Reddy will be to convert the political dissatisfaction he has identified into a sustainable organisation, and build a strong cadre across the state and attract credible leaders.

Whether the new PRP can emerge as a serious third alternative or remains a short-lived political experiment will depend on its leadership, grassroots strength and performance in the electoral arena.

