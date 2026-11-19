Allegations surrounding an alleged Rs 7-crore government jobs scam linked to Jana Sena circles have triggered a political controversy in Andhra Pradesh, with opposition YSRCP demanding a CBI investigation or an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the matter.

The opposition party held Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan politically responsible and questioned the alleged financial transactions, companies linked to the accused and the role of those operating from Jana Sena headquarters.

On Wednesday breaking her silence, Jana Sena leader and organisational director Kota Rukmini issued a detailed statement rejecting allegations against her.

She said an employee had allegedly misused her name, company identity and official documents without her knowledge or authorisation.

Rukmini, who is Vice-Chairperson of the Jana Sena Party's Central Affairs Committee (CAC) and personal assistant to Jana Sena chief, claimed she issued a show-cause notice, conducted an internal inquiry, sacked the employee and initiated legal action.

There are allegations that around 36 unemployed youth were cheated of nearly Rs 7 crore on promises of government jobs in the police and Endowments departments.

Two cases (FIR Nos. 1497 and 1498) were registered at Mangalagiri Rural Police Station on November 11, following complaints by AP Police Housing Corporation Chairman Kalyanam Siva Srinivas (KK) and Jana Sena leader Kota Rukmini.

Police named Bodapati Dharani Krishna and Nimmakayala Peddiraju as accused. Around 36 victims from different parts of the state are reportedly involved.

Bodapati Dharani Krishna, who worked as an HR and Operations Executive at Kyren Consultancy Services Private Limited in Mangalagiri, is accused of collecting money from unemployed youth by promising government jobs and allegedly using fake appointment letters and political connections.

The consultancy is associated with Jana Sena leader Kota Rukmini, who is the director and company head.

The case took another turn after Garga Nagamani, mother of Dharani Krishna, approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court through an affidavit, alleging that her daughter was being made a scapegoat. She claimed that Rukmini was attempting to shift responsibility onto her daughter, who had worked in the organisation.

Nagamani also raised allegations of police torture, claiming Dharani was detained, assaulted and subsequently abandoned near Mangalagiri AIIMS on November 16 after she filed a habeas corpus petition.

Rejecting the allegations of custodial harassment, Mangalagiri Rural DSP K Venkateswara Rao said the investigation was being conducted transparently and strictly according to law. He clarified that Dharani had voluntarily appeared for questioning, her statement was recorded after providing her an opportunity to explain, and the proceedings were captured on police station CCTV cameras.

He termed the allegations of physical assault false and said the investigation was based on victims' complaints, statements and financial transactions.

The probe has now been transferred to the Andhra Pradesh CID.