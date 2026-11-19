The alleged Rs 7-crore government jobs recruitment scam linked to the misuse of Jana Sena Party's name and office has intensified the political confrontation between the ruling alliance and the Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) demanding answers from the Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan.

Opposition leader Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav alleged that 36 unemployed aspirants were cheated of nearly Rs 7 crore through forged government appointment letters, official emblems and digital signatures purportedly belonging to senior IAS and IPS officers.

"Pawan Kalyan must answer the people of Andhra Pradesh. Where has the Rs 7 crore collected from unemployed men gone?" he asked, demanding a CBI and Enforcement Directorate investigation rather than a state-level SIT or CID probe.

The controversy has taken a fresh turn following responses from Jana Sena leader and Kairen Consultancy CEO Kota Rukmini and Police Housing Corporation Chairman Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, popularly known as KK.

Rukmini, who is a close aide of Pawan Kalyan, in a statement on November 18, denied involvement and said the alleged fraud was committed independently by an employee, Bodapati Dharani Krishna.

She said that Dharani Krishna's job was terminated, and a police complaint was filled.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has reiterated its demand for a CBI and ED investigation.

The CID investigation initiated by the state government is now expected to establish the money trail, identify all those involved and determine whether any government recruitment records were manipulated.