Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is advancing slowly over the west-central Bay of Bengal, with the IMD warning of a possible landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20.

The storm moved north-northwestwards at just 3 kmph during the six hours ending 5.30 am on Wednesday.

The IMD expects Akvan to continue northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam. The precise landfall location remains subject to change as the system approaches the coast.

The intensity forecast indicates further strengthening, with Akvan likely to become a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19.

The intensity forecast indicates further strengthening, with Akvan likely to become a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19. Forecast winds could reach 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, before the system is projected to weaken to severe cyclonic storm intensity at landfall, with winds of 100-110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph.

Despite that, the storm is expected to remain powerful, and heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds could still cause significant disruption.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD has also warned of heavy rain in parts of Rayalaseema on November 19 and 20 and eastern Telangana on November 20 and 21.

Fishing operations have been suspended as sea conditions are expected to deteriorate. The state is monitoring the cyclone through RTGS and APSDMA, while 13 NDRF teams, 11 SDRF teams and local fire services are on standby.

APSDMA MD and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain urged coastal residents to avoid unnecessary travel and advised farmers to take precautionary measures.

Authorities are being asked to closely monitor the storm's movement and follow subsequent IMD warnings.