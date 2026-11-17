In an unusual demonstration of voter awareness and democratic integrity, a voter from Muram village in Palamaner rural mandal of Chittoor district has sent a strong message against cash-for-votes by depositing two Rs 500 currency notes along with a handwritten letter inside a ballot box during the recent MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) elections. They are held to elect the two upper tiers of rural local government.

The incident came to light during the counting of votes at Palamaner Government Degree College, when election officials were surprised to discover two Rs 500 currency notes and a handwritten message among the ballot papers.

The note, addressed to those who had allegedly given him money to influence his vote, read: "Sir, please take back the Rs 1,000 given by you. Taking back your money is not a matter of shame. I will not sell my vote for money. Thank you."

The voter exercised his franchise without allowing the monetary inducement to influence his decision and returned the money through the ballot box.

The unusual gesture attracted the attention of counting personnel and subsequently became a talking point in the district, particularly at a time when allegations of cash distribution during elections frequently surface.

Chittoor District Collector and District Election Officer Sumit Kumar appreciated the voter's action, describing it as an inspiring example of democratic values and electoral integrity.

The Collector said the incident reflected the voter's honesty and respect for democracy. He observed that accepting money in exchange for votes could undermine a citizen's moral authority to question elected representatives about their performance during their five-year tenure.

Interestingly, Palamaner witnessed another controversy involving election-related cash distribution earlier this month. A defeated municipal candidate, K Reddy Prasad, appealed to voters to return the Rs 1,000 allegedly distributed to them during his campaign after losing the election. He claimed to have borrowed money to finance the distribution.

The incident has also highlighted the importance of voter awareness and the need to protect the secrecy and independence of the ballot.