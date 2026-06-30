Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Northern India Monsoon Live Updates: Even after sunset, Delhi found little relief this summer. As the season draws to a close, the city recorded its warmest summer nights in four years, with the average minimum temperature during the March-June pre-monsoon period climbing to 22.9 degrees Celsius, the highest seasonal average since 2022, according to IMD data accessed by PTI.

The pre-monsoon season was also marked by preponed pre-monsoon showers, persistently hot days, brief but intense spells of heatwave and a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.

Despite intermittent spells of rain, the southwest monsoon remained behind schedule. While the normal date of monsoon onset over Delhi is June 27, meteorologists expect it to arrive around the first week of July.

Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 42 and 30 degrees Celsius.

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