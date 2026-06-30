Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Northern India Monsoon Live Updates: Even after sunset, Delhi found little relief this summer. As the season draws to a close, the city recorded its warmest summer nights in four years, with the average minimum temperature during the March-June pre-monsoon period climbing to 22.9 degrees Celsius, the highest seasonal average since 2022, according to IMD data accessed by PTI.
The pre-monsoon season was also marked by preponed pre-monsoon showers, persistently hot days, brief but intense spells of heatwave and a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.
Despite intermittent spells of rain, the southwest monsoon remained behind schedule. While the normal date of monsoon onset over Delhi is June 27, meteorologists expect it to arrive around the first week of July.
Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 42 and 30 degrees Celsius.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Weather Updates LIVE: Heavy Rain Alert For 9 Jharkhand Districts From Today
Jharkhand is likely to receive widespread rainfall from June 30, with the IMD issuing an alert of heavy rains for nine districts, an official said on Monday.
A 'yellow' alert (be watched) of heavy rains has been issued for nine Jharkhand districts -Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad and Jamtara - from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday.
Heavy rains have also been predicted for 18 Jharkhand districts from 8.30 am on July 1 to 8.30 am on July 2, the bulletin said.
The upcoming rainfall is expected to reduce the rainfall gap in Jharkhand.
Weather Today LIVE: Monsoon Could Reach Uttarakhand Within 2 Days, Heavy Rain Warning Issued
The India Meteorological Department on Monday evening said the monsoon may reach Uttarakhand over the next two days.
The northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through Surat (Gujarat), Indore, Mandla (Madhya Pradesh), Daltonganj (Jharkhand) and Motihari (Bihar), with conditions turning favourable for its further advance into parts of Uttarakhand, the weather office said.
The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at many places across the state for Tuesday. A yellow watch warning has been issued, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in Pauri, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts.
All hilly districts in the state are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense spells of rain, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places.
Weather Updates LIVE: Sweltering Heat In Parts Of Rajasthan, Relief In Sight With Rain Forecast
Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall this week amid conditions favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon, the meteorological department said here.
However, several areas of the state on Monday witnessed relentless heat. Sri Ganganagar was recorded as the hottest with the maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, followed by 43.6 degrees in Phalodi, 42.8 degrees in Bikaner and Churu. State capital Jaipur recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather office, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon is currently passing through parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.