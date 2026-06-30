Villages Cut Off, Bridges Washed Away In Monsoon Fury In Arunachal, Assam

Relentless monsoon rains continue to create fury across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, triggering flash floods, landslides and widespread destruction of roads, bridges and public infrastructure. While at least four people have lost their lives in Arunachal Pradesh over the past week, floodwaters have affected more than 45,500 people in Assam.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the situation remains critical with 12 districts reporting extensive damage. Several villages have been cut off after key roads were washed away or buried under landslides, hampering transportation and relief operations.

A major rescue operation was carried out in Lower Dibang Valley district, where an Indian Air Force helicopter evacuated four people who had been stranded on an island in the swollen Sisiri River at Dambuk. Continuous rainfall has also caused severe damage to the Roing-Anini road, with multiple sections and bridges washed away by flash floods.

In Anjaw district, an excavator operator is feared to have died after a massive boulder crashed onto the machine during highway construction work near Sarti village on Sunday night. Rescue teams are continuing efforts in the area.

East Siang district has witnessed extensive disruption, with several important road stretches rendered impassable. The road closures have isolated villages including Yagrung, Tekang and Sibut from the district headquarters at Pasighat.

A cloudburst in the Ruksin subdivision unleashed flash floods in Ledum and Korang villages, damaging homes, submerging several others and destroying vital infrastructure. The Rema Bridge collapsed while the Bokrang Bridge also sustained significant damage. Rescue personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administration and local volunteers evacuated around 40 residents from affected areas and shifted them to safer locations.

Authorities said that although restoration work is underway, only a few of the damaged roads have been reopened, while several key routes across East Siang remain unsafe for traffic.

In Lower Siang district, a massive landslide near Siji blocked the flow of the Siji River, causing water to accumulate upstream and raising fears of further flooding. During the incident, a motorcyclist narrowly escaped after being swept downhill along with his motorcycle.

The Leparada district has also reported widespread damage due to overflowing rivers, flash floods and landslides affecting several localities.

Meanwhile, rescue teams continue searching for two people who have remained missing for more than a week after devastating flash floods struck Keyi Panyor district.

The flood situation in neighbouring Assam has also deteriorated. According to official reports, over 45,500 people have been affected across five districts, while one person has been reported missing.

The affected districts include Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Nalbari. Among them, Dhemaji has emerged as the worst-hit district, accounting for more than 41,000 affected residents as rising river levels inundated villages, damaged agricultural land and forced thousands to seek safer shelter.

Authorities in both states have intensified rescue and relief operations as heavy rainfall continues across the region. Disaster response agencies remain on alert, while restoration of damaged roads and essential services is underway in the affected areas. This version is substantially restructured with fresh wording, a different narrative flow, and an original presentation suitable for publication.