Vijay Summoned By CBI Again In Karur Case, He Will Be In Delhi Tomorrow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh summons to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, directing him to appear once again in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the probe into the Karur stampede.

The case relates to a political campaign held in Karur on September 27, 2025, when Vijay was campaigning for TVK. During the event, a massive crowd gathered, leading to a deadly stampede that claimed 41 lives.

The incident sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu and triggered widespread outrage, prompting a high-level investigation.

The probe, conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation, is being monitored by a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.

In recent weeks, the CBI has intensified its investigation into the circumstances which led to the tragedy.

READ: TVK Not Responsible, Vijay Told CBI In Questioning Over Karur Stampede: Sources

As part of the inquiry, the agency has already questioned several senior TVK functionaries. Those examined include the party's general secretary Bussi Anand, Election Management Division general secretary Adhav Arjuna, joint general secretary Nirmal Kumar, and Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan.

Last month, Bussi Anand and Adhav Arjuna personally appeared before CBI officials at the agency's Delhi office and provided detailed explanations. Based on the statements collected and evidence gathered so far, the CBI decided to question Vijay directly regarding his role and responsibilities connected to the Karur event.

Accordingly, he was earlier summoned to appear at the CBI office in Delhi at 11 a.m. on January 12. Vijay complied with the summons and was questioned at length.

During the interrogation, CBI officials reportedly raised several key questions, including who organised the Karur programme, whether Vijay had prior knowledge of the arrangements, the reason for his delayed arrival at the venue, and whether any efforts were made to control the swelling crowd.

Investigators also sought clarity on when he became aware of the severity of the crowding, whether the local administration had alerted him in advance, and what arrangements had been made for drinking water, security, and safe entry and exit routes.

Sources said Vijay responded to all questions and offered detailed explanations. After the first round of questioning, he returned to Chennai.

Following the Pongal festival, the CBI has now summoned him again for the next phase of questioning. According to reports, Vijay is expected to travel to Delhi this evening for his second appearance before the investigating agency, as the CBI continues to piece together responsibility and accountability in the Karur tragedy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)