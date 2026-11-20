Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing state economies, attracting large investment commitments and expanding infrastructure. Yet a paradox remains: why are workers still leaving the state in large numbers, particularly from a concentrated cluster of districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh?

According to a study published in the International Journal of Novel Research and Development (IJNRD), the state's growth has not translated into proportionate employment gains. More than 48 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's workforce remains dependent on agriculture, even though the sector contributed only 27 per cent to the state's Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in 2024-25.

The study also found that manufacturing, often seen as a major source of employment generation, has consistently underperformed in absorbing labour. Construction has emerged as the largest employer within the secondary sector, but the sector has experienced declining productivity.

Employment elasticity has remained near zero or negative across most sectors between 2010 and 2025, reinforcing concerns about jobless growth.

Employment Lags Economic Growth

During FY21-25, a 10 per cent increase in Uttar Pradesh's economic output generated only 1.8 per cent additional employment. In agriculture, a 10 per cent rise in output corresponded with a 1.2 per cent decline in workforce participation. Manufacturing, despite attracting substantial investment, generated just 2.2 per cent more jobs for every 10 per cent increase in output.

Out-Migration From Purvanchal

The search for employment is heavily concentrated in Purvanchal. Twenty districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh account for nearly half of all migrant workers from the state, according to a Lok Sabha reply submitted in January 2026 based on eShram portal data. Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Gorakhpur and Deoria are the top five districts in terms of out-migration.

Migration Within UP

Migration is not limited to destinations outside Uttar Pradesh. Workers are also moving within the state, largely towards major urban and industrial centres. Noida alone has attracted nearly half of all intra-state migrant workers, according to the data. Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Prayagraj are among the other districts that have recorded more inward migration than outward movement.

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election approaching, employment is likely to emerge as a key political issue. The challenge may be particularly acute in the unorganised sector, where millions continue to rely on migration in search of better-paying opportunities despite the state's improving economic indicators.