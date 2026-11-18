The alliance talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are yet to take place but both sides have started laying down hard boundaries. For Akhilesh Yadav's party it is the number of seats, especially the ones they won in the last assembly elections. For the Congress, it is respect.

Several Congress leaders have issued statements asserting that their party should not be taken lightly and that there will be no compromise on their dignity.

Modalities For Talks

At a meeting between Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at the launch of a book by Sonia Gandhi, it was agreed that both sides will form committees to initiate discussions, after which the two Gandhis and Akhilesh Yadav would meet to reach a final decision, sources said.

The Congress side is expected to be represented by KC Venugopal, state in-charge Rajendra Gautam, state president Aradhana 'Mona' Mishra, and Imran Masood. Priyanka Gandhi will oversee the negotiations and may also be present for the discussions. The SP could name Rajeev Rai and Dharmendra Yadav.

This committee is scheduled to meet on November 23, 24.

Winnability Not Numbers

Sources said the SP has made it clear to the Congress that the issue is not the number of seats, but the prospect of winning.

"Our focus should be on how to defeat the BJP. In the best interest of the alliance, we must select candidates who are capable of winning," SP leader Rajeev Rai told NDTV. "As for maintaining 'respect' within the alliance, that will only be preserved if the BJP is defeated and the people of Uttar Pradesh are liberated from an autocratic, arrogant, and corrupt government."

SP Boundaries

In private conversations, SP leaders have said there will be no negotiations regarding seats currently held by their MLAs, nor for seats where the SP finished as the runner-up in the 2022 assembly elections.

In 2022, the SP won 111 seats and secured the second spot in 223. So it is likely that the SP will not negotiate with the Congress regarding these 334 seats, which would leave only 69 seats for the

grand old party.

Last time, the SP had allocated 33 seats to the RLD, 17 to Rajbhar's party, and 4 to other smaller parties. Both Jayant Chaudhary and Om Prakash Rajbhar are now part of the NDA.

The Congress currently has 6 Lok Sabha MPs, which, if translated into assembly segments, will amount to 30 seats.

Going by the SP's reservations, the Congress is unlikely to secure the Amethi and Gauriganj assembly seats. The two seats fall under the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency and are currently held by the SP.

Within the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, the SP also holds the Bachhrawawan, Sareni, Harchandpur, and Unchahar assembly seats.

The Congress expects that during the final round of negotiations, it will ask the SP to concede certain seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli, given that the party has won parliamentary seats from these areas.

Numbers In Last Elections

In the 2022 assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) secured 111 seats - a gain of 64 - while the BJP won 255 seats, a loss of 57. The Congress contested 399 seats but managed to win only two.

The Congress leaders now argue that the situation has changed considerably and that Akhilesh Yadav now cannot win Uttar Pradesh without the support of the Gandhis.

Final Decision

While SP leaders generally agree that the assembly elections will be contested as an alliance, the final decision regarding the number of seats to be allocated to the Congress will rest with Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. Nevertheless, conversations with SP leaders suggest it is highly unlikely that the number of seats offered to the Congress will reach triple digits - that is, exceed 99.

