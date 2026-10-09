UP Family Leaves Himachal Dhaba After Pitstop, Forgets They Left Son Behind

A family from Uttar Pradesh visited Himachal Pradesh for pilgrimage. They stopped at a roadside dhaba and left after having food. Hours later, cops reminded them over a call that they had forgotten their eight-year-old son at the eatery.

The incident was reported from the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. According to officials, the family was travelling to the Naina Devi temple from the Jwalamukhi temple in the Kangra district. On the way, they stopped at an eatery for snacks and tea in the Dhusada area of Una district's Amb region.

They resumed their journey following the refreshments, travelling in a tempo trailer. However, they failed to realise that their son, 8, had been left at the eatery.

Upon seeing his parents travel away in the vehicle, the child began to cry. This alerted the eatery owner, who subsequently contacted the locals.

Police were soon involved, and they began examining the CCTV footage to trace the vehicle. They took the child under their care. After a while, cops located the vehicle owner and driver, and finally contacted the passengers - the child's parents.

What was more shocking was that the family still had not realised they had left the child at the eatery. They even reached the temple and were preparing to offer prayers when the call from the police came.

Cops summoned them to the police station, where the gravity of their oversight was handled. They were then reunited with the child.

(With inputs from Anup Chand)