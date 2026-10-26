Toddler Dies As Mother Falls From Terrace While Trying To Escape Monkeys In UP

A toddler died after his mother fell off the terrace of their house while trying to escape a group of monkeys that attacked them here on Monday, police said.

The woman, Komal Devi, also sustained serious injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

Circle Officer Kaushambi Arun Kumar Shukla said Komal Devi, wife of Pawan Kumar Jaiswal and a resident of Adhauli village under the Mahewa Ghat police station area, was sitting on the terrace with her one-and-a-half-year-old son Shaurya when a group of monkeys suddenly attacked them.

Panicked by the approaching monkeys, she tried to flee with the child in her arms but lost her balance and fell into the courtyard below, he said.

Both sustained serious injuries in the fall and were taken to a nearby hospital by family members.

The child succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Komal Devi continues to receive medical care, the officer said.

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