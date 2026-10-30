Teacher Aspirants' Protest Ends After Police Action In Prayagraj, Dozens Detained

UP Teacher Recruitment Aspirants' Protest: The four-day-long indefinite protest by candidates seeking the restoration of the previous rules and examination pattern for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitments ended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday night. Police removed the protesters from outside the Directorate of Education and detained dozens of them. The candidates were also demanding an additional attempt in the recruitment examinations.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of protesters blocked traffic at Eklavya Crossing and lay down on the road to press their demands. Police later cleared the crossing, following which the candidates returned to the Directorate of Education and resumed their protest.

The candidates had earlier staged a 19-day protest from September 5 (Teachers' Day) to September 23 over the same demands.

Despite several rounds of discussions and attempts by officials to persuade them to call off their protest, the candidates remained firm on their demands. Following this, police removed the protesters from the site late in the evening and detained them, bringing the indefinite agitation to an end.

UP Preliminary Eligibility Test 2026: Unnao Administration Reviews Arrangements Ahead Of Exam

The Unnao district administration has reviewed preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026.

District Magistrate Ghanshyam Meena and Superintendent of Police J P Singh inspected bus and railway stations to assess arrangements for candidates travelling to appear for the examination.

During the inspection, the District Magistrate directed the executive officer to ensure that fans were installed at night shelters to provide relief to candidates.

More than 4,500 candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 13 centres across the district.

(With inputs from Deepak Gambhir)