Lucknow Protest Over UP Jobs Irregularities Faces Brutal Police Crackdown

The Samajwadi Party blamed the CM for irregularities in recruitment of assistant teachers.

The Lucknow police today broke up a candlelight march by a group of people holding a sustained protest over alleged irregularities in a 2019 Uttar Pradesh exam to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in the state. A group of protestors was trying to march from a prominent intersection in central Lucknow towards the residence of the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when the police lathi-charged them to break up the protest.

69000 शिक्षक भर्ती में पिछड़ों-दलितों का आरक्षण मारने वाले CM अब लाठियां बरसा रहे हैं।



लखनऊ में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से कैंडल मार्च निकाल रहे 69000 शिक्षक भर्ती के अभ्यार्थियों पर पुलिस द्वारा बर्बर लाठीचार्ज दुखद एवं शर्मनाक!



युवा बेरोजगारों इंकलाब होगा, बाइस में बदलाव होगा। pic.twitter.com/t6H56O8ydX — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) December 4, 2021

The Samajwadi Party has posted a video of the incident on its social media handle, the short clip shows police beating up a group of people and chasing after them while they run away. "The CM who denied backward-Dalit reservation in the hiring of 69,000 teachers is now getting them beaten up," the party tweeted, condemning the "brutal lathicharge" by the police on "peaceful protestors".