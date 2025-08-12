No Repairs In The Offing, UP Residents Hold 'Tehravi' For Broken Road

Fed up with a year-long delay in repairs, residents here held a "memorial service" for their broken road on Tuesday.

The unusual protest was announced a day earlier on social media with a tongue-in-cheek obituary: "With deep sorrow, we inform you that our beloved Hakikat Nagar Road departed for its heavenly abode last year, as per the wishes of the municipal corporation.

"A condolence meeting for the eternal peace of this road's soul will be held on August 12, 2025, Tuesday.

"Bereaved: all traders and residents of Hakikat Nagar, as well as the grieving contractor, tender company, municipal corporation, and political leaders." On Tuesday, locals gathered for the "tehravi" (a memorial service traditionally observed on the 13th day after death) with a large photograph of the road, covered it with a white sheet, and offered floral tributes.

Women, senior citizens and traders joined in, treating the event with the trappings of an actual condolence meeting.

Hakikat Nagar Vyapar Mandal president Amit Sethi told PTI that the road, connecting the Collectorate to the Civil Courts, was being built under the Chief Minister's Grid Scheme for the past 10 months.

But on July 31, work was abruptly halted after the construction company was blacklisted for allegedly failing to meet quality standards.

"When we raised the issue with the mayor and officials, they assured us that within eight days they would provide an alternative arrangement for the sewage water that's backing up and laying a thin layer on the road so that children, women, and the elderly don't get injured. They also promised to remove the construction debris. But after ten days, with no sign of work, we had no choice but to organise this condolence meeting," Sethi said.

He added that the road is a key route, regularly used by the district magistrate, SSP, and tehsildar, yet it has been neglected despite a budget of over Rs 20 crore being sanctioned.