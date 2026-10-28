Teacher Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Cook's Son In Assam School

An assistant teacher at a primary school in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district was attacked with a sharp weapon by the son of the school's cook on Wednesday while classes were underway.

The violent incident, which has triggered widespread panic in the area, took place at No. 2129 Bowalia Lower Primary School under the Mankachar Education Block.

The attacker, identified as Pittu-the son of the school's cook-allegedly targeted assistant teacher Dipankar Das, leaving him with severe injuries.

After the incident, another assistant teacher, Begum Umme Habiba was terrified for her safety and locked herself inside a school washroom before fleeing to a nearby house. From there, she contacted teachers from neighbouring schools for help.

Upon receiving her frantic call, local teachers rushed to the campus, rescuing both Das and Habiba. They were immediately taken to the Gajarikandi Block Primary Health Centre. Dipankar Das was later referred to the South Salmara-Mankachar District Hospital for advanced medical care due to the severity of his injuries.

Begum Umme Habiba lost consciousness due extreme shock and fear and is under medical observation at the Gajarikandi Health Centre.

The school administration has informed Mankachar Police about the incident and a probe has been initiated.

The reason behind the attack is unclear. Both teachers stated that the attack was unprovoked and they are unaware of any motive behind the violence.

The incident of violence inside a classroom has raised serious concerns among parents and locals regarding the safety of staff and students on school premises.