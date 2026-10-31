Woman Delivers Baby On Bus In Assam, Driver, Passengers Help

A woman travelling on a bus from Guwahati to Dibrugarh gave birth to a baby girl while the vehicle was on the road near Kaziranga, after she suddenly went into labour during the journey.

The bus, named Aideu Jaan, was being driven by Babul Borpatra. The woman was travelling with seven family members from Jagiroad towards Dimou when she began experiencing labour pains.

Borpatra said he heard passengers shouting from inside the bus and stopped the vehicle after learning that the woman was about to deliver.

With no time to spare, those on board stepped in to help. Male passengers were asked to get down so that the woman could have some privacy. Blankets and clothes were arranged inside the bus to create a makeshift enclosure.

Passengers and bus staff assisted the woman as she went through labour. The baby was delivered before an ambulance could reach the spot.

The driver and others contacted emergency services, following which an ambulance took the mother and the newborn to a nearby hospital.

Both were reported to be in stable condition.

The bus owner subsequently provided Rs 5,000 in financial assistance to the family.

