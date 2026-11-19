Badges and ranks took a back seat to drop shots and rallies in Ahmedabad on Thursday as the third All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27 kicked off at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura.

Inaugurated by Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik, the six-day championship has brought together 1,152 police and paramilitary personnel from across the country for a welcome break from their daily law-and-order duties.

What sets the tournament apart is that departmental hierarchy dissolves at the edge of the court. From senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to constables, 463 gazetted officers and 699 non-gazetted personnel are competing side by side-and facing off against one another-in badminton and table tennis events through November 24.

In all, 38 teams representing 24 states, four Union Territories, and 10 Central Armed Police Forces and agencies-including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), CRPF, CISF, BSF, and NDRF-are participating.

Addressing the players, DGP Malik said the gathering embodied the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and highlighted the vital role sports play in high-stress professions like policing. He noted that beyond physical fitness and stress relief, competitive games foster patience, teamwork, and split-second decision-making skills critical for on-duty challenges. He also commended the strong participation of women personnel excelling in both policing and athletics.

Urging players to respect umpires and uphold the discipline of their uniform, Malik reminded the participants that the meet is centered on camaraderie and inter-force solidarity, not merely winning medals. On a sports field, he said, nobody truly loses; you either win or learn something new.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (Armed Units) Piyush Patel welcomed the visiting contingents before the tournament was officially declared open with a ceremonial flag-hoisting, an athlete's oath of sportsmanship, and a cultural performance.