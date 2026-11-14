Paramilitary Jawan Sacked For Threatening To Kill Commander On Social Media

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has sacked one of its personnel for allegedly threatening to kill his company commander in a social media post.

The person has been identified as Pinak Nath, a resident of Assam. He joined the force recently as a probationary constable and was posted with the Alpha Company of the CRPF's 33rd Battalion in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his social media post, Nath allegedly threatened to kill his company commander and then himself, citing a recent incident in another force in which a jawan killed his senior and colleagues using his service weapon.

Taking serious note of the post, the battalion's Commanding Officer conducted an inquiry. Following the probe, Nath was terminated from service on Friday under the provisions of sub-rule (1) of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965.

Officials said the force has a zero-tolerance policy towards any threat to discipline and the chain of command.

The constable later shared another video on social media, where he said he had been dismissed from service - tears in his eyes. He is seen holding the letter of dismissal in the video.

This is not the first such case of dismissal in the CRPF. In May 2025, Constable Munir Ahmed of the 41st Battalion was terminated from service for allegedly concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national, Minal Khan of Sialkot. The two had married through an online nikah on May 24, 2024, and Khan later came to India on a short-term visa in February-March 2025, which expired on March 22.

The case came to light after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, when India ordered Pakistani nationals to leave the country. The CRPF said Ahmed had concealed the marriage and knowingly harboured his wife beyond her visa validity, terming it detrimental to national security. Ahmed, however, claimed he had informed the force and received permission, and has challenged his dismissal in the J&K High Court.