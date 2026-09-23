CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: 521 Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 12

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced recruitment for Head Constable (General Duty) and Constable (General Duty) posts under the Sports Quota. A total of 521 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. Eligible male and female sportspersons can submit their applications online through the official CRPF recruitment website, rect.crpf.gov.in. The online registration process will begin on October 12, 2026, and candidates can apply until November 11, 2026. The recruitment will include identity and document verification, Physical Standard Test (PST), sports trial and medical examination. Candidates should check the detailed notification before applying.

Click here: CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026

CRPF Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application process begins: October 12, 2026

October 12, 2026 Last date to apply: November 11, 2026

November 11, 2026 Correction window: November 12 to November 14, 2026

How To Apply For CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

Click on the CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 link.

Complete the registration process and enter the required details.

Fill out the online application form.

Pay the applicable application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

Head Constable (GD): Candidates should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board/university. Equivalent Army qualifications will also be considered for eligible ex-Army personnel.

Candidates should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board/university. Equivalent Army qualifications will also be considered for eligible ex-Army personnel. Constable (GD): Candidates should have passed Matriculation or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

The age limit is 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2026. Candidates should not have been born before January 2, 2003, or after January 1, 2008.

Eligible sportspersons must have represented or won medals in the specified competitions during the period from September 30, 2024, to September 30, 2026, as prescribed in the recruitment notification.

CRPF Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to the UR, OBC and EWS categories applying for Head Constable (GD) and Constable (GD) posts are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Female candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.