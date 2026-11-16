SSC CPO 2026: Exam City Details Released, Admit Card 2-3 Days Before Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city details for candidates appearing in the SSC CPO 2026 examination. The recruitment exam is being held for Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

According to the commission, Paper 1 of the examination will be conducted from November 23 to November 28, 2026.

Candidates can now check their allotted exam city by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, and logging in through the candidate portal. The admit card will be made available for download around 2 to 3 days before the candidate's exam date.

Important Update for 21,000 Candidates

SSC has also identified issues in the matriculation (Class 10) qualification details submitted by nearly 21,000 candidates.

While these candidates have been allowed to appear for the examination provisionally, they must upload a copy of their Class 10 marksheet on the SSC candidate portal.

The marksheet must be uploaded by November 20, 2026. Failure to do so may create problems during the result processing stage.

SSC Regional Offices are also contacting the affected candidates through email. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding their admit cards and complete the required document submission within the given deadline.