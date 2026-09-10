Staff Selection Commission CPO 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online For 1,871 Posts, Check Eligibility

SSC CPO 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026. The recruitment drive covers Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police, CAPFs and SI (Fire) in CISF. The online application process will begin on September 10 and continue until September 30, 2026. The recruitment includes 205 vacancies for SI (Executive) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Delhi Police-Female, 1,320 SI (GD) vacancies in CAPFs and 234 SI (Fire) vacancies in CISF, as per the tentative vacancy details in the notice.

Click here: SSC CPO Notification 2026 PDF

SSC SI CAPF 2026 Important Dates

Candidates applying for the SSC SI CAPF 2026 recruitment should keep the following dates in mind:

Application start date: September 10, 2026

September 10, 2026 Last date to submit online application: September 30, 2026, up to 11 pm

September 30, 2026, up to 11 pm Last date for online fee payment: October 1, 2026, up to 11 pm

October 1, 2026, up to 11 pm Application correction window: October 8 to October 10, 2026, up to 11 pm

October 8 to October 10, 2026, up to 11 pm Computer-Based Examination: To be notified later

SSC SI CAPF 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the nationality, age and educational qualification requirements prescribed by SSC. The key eligibility conditions are:

Age limit: For all posts except SI (Fire) in CISF, candidates should be 20 to 25 years as on August 1, 2026.

For all posts except SI (Fire) in CISF, candidates should be 20 to 25 years as on August 1, 2026. SI (Fire) in CISF: The age limit is 18 to 30 years as on August 1, 2026.

The age limit is 18 to 30 years as on August 1, 2026. Age relaxation: SC/ST candidates get five years, OBC candidates get three years, while applicable Ex-Servicemen candidates are eligible for relaxation as per the prescribed rules.

SC/ST candidates get five years, OBC candidates get three years, while applicable Ex-Servicemen candidates are eligible for relaxation as per the prescribed rules. Educational qualification for SI Delhi Police/SI GD in CAPFs: Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or equivalent. Those appearing for their degree can also apply, provided they acquire the qualification by the closing date.

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or equivalent. Those appearing for their degree can also apply, provided they acquire the qualification by the closing date. Educational qualification for SI (Fire) in CISF: Candidates need a Bachelor's degree in Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, or Matriculation with a three-year diploma in specified engineering disciplines.

Candidates need a Bachelor's degree in Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, or Matriculation with a three-year diploma in specified engineering disciplines. Delhi Police SI-Male: Male candidates must possess a valid driving licence for LMV (motorcycle and car) on the date of the Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests.

The Commission has advised candidates to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid difficulties caused by heavy website traffic.