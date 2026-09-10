SSC Opens Applications For 1,871 Sub-Inspector Posts In Delhi Police, CAPF

Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,871 vacancies.

The application window opens today and will close on September 30. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The application form correction window will open from October 8 to 10. The schedule for the Computer-Based Examination will be notified later.

Of the total vacancies, 205 posts are available for male candidates, and 112 for female candidates in the Delhi Police; 1,320 vacancies are available for Sub-Inspectors in the CAPFs; and 234 vacancies are available for Sub-Inspector (Fire) in the CISF for male candidates.

Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2026: Salary

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The post carries a pay scale of Level 6 (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400) and is classified as Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub-Inspector (Executive) - Male/Female in Delhi Police: The post carries a pay scale of Level 6 (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400) and is classified as Group 'C' by the Delhi Police.

Sub-Inspector (Fire) - Male in CISF: The post carries a pay scale of Level 6 (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400) and is classified as Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Candidates selected for appointment to the posts of SI in the CAPFs are liable to serve anywhere in India.

The Commission neither collects vacancies nor makes the allocation of candidates state-wise, region-wise, zone-wise, city-wise, etc. for this examination.

Check the detailed notification here