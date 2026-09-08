SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam At Noida Centre Rescheduled; New Date Announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) exam was held on Tuesday, September 8. However, candidates appearing at the Adarsh Examination Centre in Noida reportedly faced technical issues, due to which the exam could not start on time.

The examination was scheduled from 12 noon to 2 PM. Candidates at the Noida centre reportedly waited for a long time while officials tried to fix the technical problem.

As the exam could not begin, the examination for candidates at the affected centre was postponed and reportedly rescheduled for September 13.

Candidates who could not take the test on September 8 because of the technical issues will be able to appear for the exam on the revised date.

Candidates Wait At Noida Centre

Candidates had reached the centre as scheduled but were reportedly asked to wait because of the technical problem. The delay led to frustration among the aspirants, and a commotion was reported at the centre.

Candidates reportedly sought answers from the authorities and asked for the examination to be conducted. However, as the issue could not be resolved, they eventually had to leave the centre.

SSC JHT Recruitment 2026: Pay Scale

The salary for posts covered under the SSC JHT recruitment is based on the applicable pay level.

Junior Translation Officer: Level 6 - Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Level 6 - Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator: Level 6 - Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Level 6 - Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 Senior Hindi Translator/Senior Translator: Level 7 - Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400

Level 7 - Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator), CRPF: Level 6 - Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Candidates affected by the postponement should keep checking the official SSC website for the revised schedule and further instructions.