SSC Stenographer 2026 Exam Dates Out: September Shift, Schedule Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) and Stenographer Grade C and D examinations. The schedule was released on August 12, and both exams will be conducted in September 2026.

Candidates preparing for these exams can check the complete schedule below.

SSC CHT Exam Date 2026

The Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2026 will be conducted on September 8, 2026. Paper 1 will be held in computer-based examination mode.

The exam is conducted to recruit Hindi translators for various Central Government ministries, departments and offices. Candidates are tested on their knowledge of Hindi and English and their ability to translate between the two languages.

SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026

The Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2026 will be held from September 9 to September 12, 2026.

The examination will also be conducted in computer-based mode. Candidates who qualify the selection process will be considered for stenographer posts in different Central Government departments and offices.

SSC Admit Card 2026

SSC will release the admit cards for both examinations before the exam dates. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the website and open the Admit Card section. They then need to select the relevant examination and log in using their credentials. After downloading the admit card, candidates should take a printout and carry it to the examination centre.

Stenographers selected through the recruitment process will be responsible for work such as taking dictation, transcription, drafting and maintaining official records. Hindi translators, meanwhile, will work on translating government documents and other official material between Hindi and English.