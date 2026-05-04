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Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026 Out, Check 10th Time Table Here

Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026 has been announced for students who could not clear one or two subjects in the regular board exams.

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Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026 Out, Check 10th Time Table Here
AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2026 will be held from May 25 to June 4, 2026

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026 for students who could not clear one or two subjects in the regular board exams. As per the official schedule, the AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2026 will be held from May 25 to June 4, 2026. 

All exams will take place in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Students can check and download the complete date sheet through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Time Table 2026

Here is the complete schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 compartment exams:

Exam DateSubjectTimings
May 25, 2026First Language9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
May 26, 2026Second Language9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
May 28, 2026English9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
May 29, 2026Mathematics9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
May 30, 2026Physical Science9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
June 01, 2026Biological Science9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
June 02, 2026Social Studies9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
June 03, 2026First Language Paper-II / OSSC Main Language Paper-I9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
June 04, 2026OSSC Main Language Paper-II9:30 AM - 12:45 PM

How to Download Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026?

  • Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in
  • Click on SSC Supplementary Examination Time Table 2026
  • The date sheet PDF will open on the screen
  • Download and save it for future use
  • Take a printout for exam preparation

AP SSC Result 2026 Recounting and Re-verification

BSEAP has also opened the recounting and re-verification process for students unsatisfied with their marks. Applications can be submitted till May 7, 2026.

Recounting Fee: ₹500 per subject
Re-verification Fee: ₹1,000 per subject

The board declared the AP SSC Class 10 results on April 30, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 85.25%. Students who were unable to pass in a maximum of two subjects are eligible to appear for the supplementary exams.

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