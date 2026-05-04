Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026 Out, Check 10th Time Table Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026 for students who could not clear one or two subjects in the regular board exams. As per the official schedule, the AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2026 will be held from May 25 to June 4, 2026.
All exams will take place in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Students can check and download the complete date sheet through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC Supplementary Time Table 2026
Here is the complete schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 compartment exams:
|Exam Date
|Subject
|Timings
|May 25, 2026
|First Language
|9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
|May 26, 2026
|Second Language
|9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
|May 28, 2026
|English
|9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
|May 29, 2026
|Mathematics
|9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
|May 30, 2026
|Physical Science
|9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
|June 01, 2026
|Biological Science
|9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
|June 02, 2026
|Social Studies
|9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
|June 03, 2026
|First Language Paper-II / OSSC Main Language Paper-I
|9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
|June 04, 2026
|OSSC Main Language Paper-II
|9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
How to Download Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026?
- Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in
- Click on SSC Supplementary Examination Time Table 2026
- The date sheet PDF will open on the screen
- Download and save it for future use
- Take a printout for exam preparation
AP SSC Result 2026 Recounting and Re-verification
BSEAP has also opened the recounting and re-verification process for students unsatisfied with their marks. Applications can be submitted till May 7, 2026.
Recounting Fee: ₹500 per subject
Re-verification Fee: ₹1,000 per subject
The board declared the AP SSC Class 10 results on April 30, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 85.25%. Students who were unable to pass in a maximum of two subjects are eligible to appear for the supplementary exams.