Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026 Out, Check 10th Time Table Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026 for students who could not clear one or two subjects in the regular board exams. As per the official schedule, the AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2026 will be held from May 25 to June 4, 2026.

All exams will take place in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Students can check and download the complete date sheet through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Time Table 2026

Here is the complete schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 compartment exams:

Exam Date Subject Timings May 25, 2026 First Language 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM May 26, 2026 Second Language 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM May 28, 2026 English 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM May 29, 2026 Mathematics 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM May 30, 2026 Physical Science 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM June 01, 2026 Biological Science 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM June 02, 2026 Social Studies 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM June 03, 2026 First Language Paper-II / OSSC Main Language Paper-I 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM June 04, 2026 OSSC Main Language Paper-II 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM

How to Download Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2026?

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in

Click on SSC Supplementary Examination Time Table 2026

The date sheet PDF will open on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Take a printout for exam preparation

AP SSC Result 2026 Recounting and Re-verification

BSEAP has also opened the recounting and re-verification process for students unsatisfied with their marks. Applications can be submitted till May 7, 2026.

Recounting Fee: ₹500 per subject

Re-verification Fee: ₹1,000 per subject

The board declared the AP SSC Class 10 results on April 30, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 85.25%. Students who were unable to pass in a maximum of two subjects are eligible to appear for the supplementary exams.