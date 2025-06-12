AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared, Direct link Here

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025 was released on June 12, 2025, by BSEAP.

Students can check results online at bse.ap.gov.in using their roll or hall ticket number.

Supplementary exams occurred from May 19 to May 28, 2025, detailing marks and grades.

AP Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), has released the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025 today, June 12, 2025. Students can check their results online by visiting the official website bse.ap.gov.in, entering their hall ticket number or roll number, and downloading their marksheet.

The AP SSC supplementary exams took place from May 19 to May 28, 2025. The result includes details such as marks scored in each subject, total marks, grade, and pass status, with a grading system using grade points ranging from 3 to 10 based on marks scored.

AP SSC or Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: How To Check Marks

Step 1: Visit the official websites: bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

Step 2: Locate the link that leads to the SSC Supplementary Exam Result 2025 page.

Step 3: Students must enter their credentials—roll number or hall ticket number—to log into the portal.

Step 4: Once you click on submit, the student's result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download result and save it.

The Board of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh announced the Class 10 or SSC final exam results on April 23, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. Out of approximately 6.14 lakh students who appeared for the exams in March 2025, around 4.98 lakh students passed. Although this marks a decline from the previous year's pass percentage of 86.69%, it remains higher than the pass rates recorded in 2022 and 2023. Notably, the Parvathipuram Manyam district topped with a pass percentage of 93.90%, and 1,680 schools achieved a 100% pass rate.