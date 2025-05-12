AP SSC 2025 Supplementary Hall Tickets Released, Check Steps To Download

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 for students appearing in the supplementary examinations. Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. The supplementary exams are being held for students who were unable to clear the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams conducted earlier this year.



AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Key Statistics

Out of 6,14,459 students who appeared for the exams, 4,98,585 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.14%.

Notably, Parvathipuram Manyam district excelled, topping the list with an impressive 93.90% pass rate. Furthermore, 1,680 schools achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate, showcasing the academic excellence of students and educators alike.

Supplementary Exam Application Details

The application process for the supplementary exams was open from April 24 to April 30, 2025. Students who missed the initial deadline were allowed to apply with a late fee of Rs 50 until May 18, 2025.

How to Download AP 10th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025

Students can download their hall tickets by following these steps:

Step 1. Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link "SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025"

Step 3. Enter the required details like roll number and name

Step 4. Download and print the hall ticket for exam use

Supplementary Exam Schedule

The AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025 will be conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025. These exams will cover subjects including languages, science, mathematics, and social studies, providing students with an opportunity to improve their scores.