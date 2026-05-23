SSC GD Constable 2026 Exam Date Preponed: Check Revised Date, Official Notice Here

SSC GD Constable 2026 Exam Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the examination date for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2026. According to the official notice, the examination that was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2026, will now be held on May 27, 2026. The change has been made following the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) regarding the change in holiday date on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). Candidates are advised to take note of the revised schedule and prepare accordingly. SSC has also informed that admit cards will be released 2 to 3 days before the examination on the official website.

Why Was SSC GD Exam 2026 Rescheduled?

According to the notice released by SSC Headquarters, the exam date has been changed due to the revised holiday declaration for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). The commission stated that the earlier examination schedule clashed with the updated holiday date announced by the government.

SSC GD 2026 Revised Exam Date

As per the official notification released by SSC:

Earlier Exam Date: May 28, 2026

May 28, 2026 Revised Exam Date: May 27, 2026

The commission stated that the revision was made due to the updated holiday schedule for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2026

SSC has informed candidates that the admit cards for the examination scheduled on May 27, 2026, will be made available 2 to 3 days before the examination date through the candidates' login module on the official website.

Candidates should regularly check the SSC website for the latest updates regarding admit cards and examination instructions.