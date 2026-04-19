SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Get Direct Link

The city intimation slip for the Constable (General Duty) Examination 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Sunday. Candidates can download the slip by visiting the official website of SSC.

According to the official notification, SSC Constable (GD) exams are scheduled to take place across the country from April 27 to May 30. The city intimation slip helps candidates know the exam centre before the exam so they can prepare for their journey.

Candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPF, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2026 can check their Exam City by logging in at https://t.co/7Kx0yN3fBs. Admission Certificates will tentatively be available for download 2-3 days prior to the date of exam. — SSC_GoI (@SSC_GoI) April 19, 2026

Read Official Notice Here

Steps to download the city intimation slip:

1. Visit the official website

2. Go to the login section

3. Enter your details

4. Check and download the city intimation slip

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned in the slip, including exam city, date, and personal information. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the SSC authorities for correction. It is also recommended to plan travel arrangements in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience on the exam day.