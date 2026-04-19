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SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Get Direct Link

The SSC GD Constable CBT exam will be held from April 27 to May 30, 2026, for 25,487 vacancies across CAPFs, Assam Rifles, and NCB posts.

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SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Get Direct Link
SSC GD Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released For Candidates
  • Staff Selection Commission released SSC GD Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates
  • The slip details exam city, date, and shift for Constable (GD) Computer-Based Test
  • CBT for 25,487 GD Constable vacancies runs from April 27 to May 30, 2026
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The city intimation slip for the Constable (General Duty) Examination 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Sunday. Candidates can download the slip by visiting the official website of SSC.

According to the official notification, SSC Constable (GD) exams are scheduled to take place across the country from April 27 to May 30. The city intimation slip helps candidates know the exam centre before the exam so they can prepare for their journey.

Read Official Notice Here

Steps to download the city intimation slip:

1. Visit the official website

2. Go to the login section

3. Enter your details

4. Check and download the city intimation slip

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned in the slip, including exam city, date, and personal information. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the SSC authorities for correction. It is also recommended to plan travel arrangements in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience on the exam day.

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