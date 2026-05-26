SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Cancelled Amid Overbooking Chaos; Check Rescheduling Updates

The Staff Selection Commission General Duty (GD) exam scheduled at a centre in Kanpur was cancelled on Monday after admit cards were issued in numbers twice the capacity of the examination centre.

The cancellation led to chaos at the centre, after which senior officials and administrative authorities had to intervene to control the situation. Following discussions with students and officials of the Commission, the exam was cancelled.

On Monday, SSC scheduled the SSC GD examination in two shifts at Shrimati Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur Online Centre in Purwamir, Kanpur. The seating capacity of the centre was 399, but in the second shift around 819 candidates who had received admit cards arrived to appear for the exam.

According to officials, after the entry of more than 360 students, the centre observed that there was no more capacity for the remaining candidates, following which chaos began.

Officials said the examination held at Purwamir on Monday was cancelled, and students were assured that a new date for the examination would soon be notified through the official website or email.

The SSC GD examination is conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in various paramilitary forces and security organisations of the country. Thousands of candidates from across India appear for the examination each year to secure positions in forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and other central armed police forces.

According to the tentative vacancies, a total of 25,487 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include 616 posts in BSF, 14,595 in CISF, 5,490 in CRPF, 1,764 in SSB, 1,293 in ITBP, 1,706 in Assam Rifles, and 23 in SSF.