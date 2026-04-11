SSC GD Exam Schedule 2026 Out: Select Your Exam-Week Preferences Now

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for the Constable (GD) examination in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for 2026. The exams will commence on April 27 and continue until May 2, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website - ssc.gov.in.

Select Your Exam Week Preferences

This year, the examination will be conducted over a four-week period. Candidates will have the option to select their preferred exam week. This new facility is aimed at streamlining the examination process and improving candidate convenience. The option will remain available until April 15, 2026 (5 pm) through the candidate login on the official website.

Four-Week Exam Schedule for SSC GD Constable 2026

Week Exam Period Week 1 April 27 to May 2, 2026 Week 2 May 4 to May 9, 2026 Week 3 May 18 to May 23, 2026 Week 4 May 25 to May 30, 2026 Official Website Link

How to Download the Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Click on the link for "Schedule of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026".

The schedule will open on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The commission has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and instructions.