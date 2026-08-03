SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2025 Out; Check Steps To Download Shortlisted Candidates List

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the commission, the final result has been prepared after completing the mandatory Sliding and Identity Verification (IV) process, which was held on July 20 and 21, 2026. Earlier, SSC had released the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) on July 9.

1,731 candidates shortlisted

SSC said a total of 1,731 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The final allocation has been prepared based on candidates' merit, post preferences submitted during the application process and the FIX/FLOAT option selected during the Sliding/Identity Verification process.

Check Full List Here

As per the official data:

585 candidates chose the FIX option.

1,028 candidates selected the FLOAT option.

118 new allocations were made against vacancies created due to the absence of some candidates during the Sliding/Identity Verification process.

How to check SSC JE 2025 final result

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in .

. Open the Results section.

Click on the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2025 Final Result link.

Download the PDF containing the list of shortlisted candidates.

Use Ctrl + F (or the search option on a mobile phone) and enter your roll number or name to check your result.

Recruitment for multiple departments

The selected candidates will be considered for Junior Engineer posts in various central government departments, including the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Military Engineering Services (MES), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Central Water Commission (CWC), Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS), Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) and the Farakka Barrage Project, among others.