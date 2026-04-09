Woman Claims Lost AirPods Are Active At Delhi Government Office, Seeks Help

A viral post on X has drawn widespread attention after a woman, identified as Tanvi Gaikwad, claimed that her stolen earphones are being tracked inside a central government building in New Delhi. Gaikwad alleged that her Apple AirPods were stolen in Rishikesh and that Apple's "Find My" feature has since traced their location to the headquarters of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), where the device appears to be actively in use.

In her own words on X, Gaikwad wrote that she was feeling helpless despite knowing the exact location of her stolen device. She also noted the striking irony of the situation, pointing out that the person who allegedly took her AirPods appeared to be inside a government office. The Staff Selection Commission is a central government body that recruits staff for various ministries and departments across India.

Airpods got stolen in Rishikesh and Find My shows they have now reached Delhi and are actively being used by someone while being in the Staff Selection Commission headquarters in Delhi.



Feeling helpless despite knowing the exact location.



And it's crazy to think they were… pic.twitter.com/9ejUTfqFZw — Tanvi 🤸‍♀️ (@tanvigaikwad_9) April 9, 2026

With over three lakh views, the post has been widely shared, prompting thousands of users to express sympathy and frustration over the situation.

The post struck a chord with many social media users by highlighting the gap between advanced consumer tracking technology and the limited action victims can actually take. Several users suggested tagging the authorities and writing to them, calling for swift intervention, while others shared similar frustrations about being unable to recover stolen devices despite having precise location data.

At the time of writing, neither the Staff Selection Commission nor Delhi Police had issued any public statement in response to Gaikwad's post. Her appeal for help remains active on X, continuing to attract attention and calls for the authorities to step in.