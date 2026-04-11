SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Skill Test Cancelled; Rescheduled For April 22

SSC CHSL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 2 skill test/typing test held on April 10, 2026, due to technical errors. The SSC CHSL Tier II exam for the 2025 cycle has now been rescheduled to April 22, 2026. The Commission issued an official notice on April 10, stating that technical glitches were reported in Shift 2 of the skill test.

According to the official notification, the Commission is expected to release the admit cards for the rescheduled SSC CHSL skill test on April 17, 2026. It is important to note that only candidates who appeared in Shift I of the April 10 exam will be eligible to appear for the April 22 skill test. Candidates from Shift II will remain exempted from the rescheduled typing/skill test.

The Staff Selection Commission had released the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier I result on February 27 for the examinations conducted from November 12 to November 20, 2025, in computer-based mode. A total of 37,520 candidates qualified the Tier I cut-off for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Clerk-cum-Typist, and will proceed to the next stage. Additionally, 614 candidates qualified for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) under the District/Ministry category by clearing the Tier I cut-offs.

The SSC CHSL examination is conducted in two stages: Tier I, an objective-type computer-based test, and Tier II, which includes a skill/typing test. The Commission conducts a mandatory skill test for Data Entry Operator posts.