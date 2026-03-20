SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Scorecard, Final Answer Key, Response Sheet Out, Download Here

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025 Tier 1 scorecards, along with the final answer key and candidates' response sheets. Those who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The result includes the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates. The last date to check the scorecards is April 9, 2026 (6 pm).

How to Download CHSL Tier 1 Scorecard:

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Click on the "Login" option on the homepage

Enter your registration number and password

Access your marks and scorecard through the available link

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Login Link

SSC CHSL Result: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The scorecard will include the following details:

Cut-off marks

Post name

Scores

Available vacancies

Number of filled vacancies

State

Date of birth, etc.

Candidates can also download the final answer key for the Tier 1 examination through the official link provided by the Commission.

Those who qualify in the Tier 1 CHSL examination will appear for the Tier 2 examination, which is the next stage of the selection process.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had earlier declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 results (roll number-wise) on February 28, 2026. The exam was conducted between November 12 and November 30, 2025.

The CHSL 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies for posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).