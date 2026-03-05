SSC GD Exam 2026 Postponed: Check New Date, Admit Card Release Updates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Assam Rifles 2026 Constable GD (General Duty) examination. The new dates will be announced by SSC in the coming days.

The examination was earlier scheduled for February 23, but now it has been postponed, and the new dates will be announced in the coming weeks by SSC. A week before the exam, SSC will also release the city intimation slip, which can be downloaded through the SSC website. The city intimation slip is important for students to plan their journey and book tickets if the centre is out of the city.

According to the tentative vacancies, a total of 25,487 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include 616 posts in BSF, 14,595 in CISF, 5,490 in CRPF, 1,764 in SSB, 1,293 in ITBP, 1,706 in Assam Rifles, and 23 in SSF.

Candidates must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 from a recognized board or university. This educational qualification must be completed on or before January 1, 2026, for candidates to be eligible for the examination.

Steps to Download SSC GD 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can download their SSC GD 2026 admit card by following these steps:

1. Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

2. Click on the "Admit Card" tab available on the homepage.

3. Choose your respective SSC regional website.

4. Click on the link for "SSC GD Constable 2026 Admit Card."

5. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth.

6. Submit the details to access your admit card.

7. Download the admit card and take a clear printout for the examination day.