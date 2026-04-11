SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Skill Test Admit Card To Be Out On This Date

SSC CHSL Test Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Skill Test/Typing Test 2026 on April 17. Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission using their login credentials.

The commission has rescheduled the examination to April 22 following the cancellation of the test conducted on April 10 (second shift). According to an official notice, the decision was taken after technical glitches were reported during the examination, which impacted candidates. The SSC has issued a fresh schedule and will conduct the test again under revised arrangements.

Key Details

Exam Name: SSC CHSL Skill Test/Typing Test 2026

Conducting Body: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Admit Card Release Date: April 17, 2026

Revised Exam Date: April 22, 2026

Official Website: ssc.gov.in

How To Download SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in

Click on the link for 'SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026'

Enter registration number and password

Verify the details displayed on the screen

Submit and download the admit card

Take a printout and carry it to the examination centre

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and follow the instructions issued by the commission on the exam day.