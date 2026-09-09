"Iranian Hand": Marco Rubio Blames Tehran For Houthi Attacks On Saudi Oil Sites

Marco Rubio said that Iran was behind the Houthi's attack on Saudi oil facilities.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that "the Iranian hand" was behind attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia.
"The Houthis in many ways are agents and proxies of the Iranians. I think behind some of this is clearly the Iranian hand," Rubio said in response to a question about the wave of attacks, which wounded dozens.
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