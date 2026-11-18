Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday for a two-day visit to participate in the 4th India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) and hold bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi.

Singh was received upon his arrival by Japan Joint Staff Vice Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Norimichi Shirakawa.

The two countries are set to review their defence and security cooperation and explore avenues for expanding collaboration in maritime security, defence technology and regional stability.

In a post on X ahead of his departure on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh said that he would participate in the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting and hold bilateral discussions with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

"Today, I am departing for Tokyo to attend the India–Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting (2+2). During my visit, I will also hold a bilateral meeting with Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. India and Japan share a common vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, grounded in mutual trust and democratic values, and have built a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'," Singh said.

"During this visit, I will review the steady progress in defence and security cooperation and explore new opportunities to further deepen collaboration on technology, maritime security, and regional stability. I look forward to further strengthening the unwavering friendship between our two countries through fruitful discussions. I look forward to meeting @shinjirokoiz tomorrow," he added.

In another post on Tuesday, the Defence Minister said, "Tomorrow, 18th November, I shall be in Tokyo for the India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue, alongside bilateral meetings with my Japanese counterparts."

According to the Ministry of Defence, the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be co-chaired by Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with Japan's Minister of Defence Shinjiro Koizumi and Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi.

The dialogue will review the full spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation and facilitate an exchange of views on regional and global developments. It will also reaffirm the shared commitment of both countries to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

The bilateral meeting between Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart will mark their third meeting this year.

Building on their previous interactions in New Delhi in August 2026 and on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October 2026, the two Defence Ministers are expected to discuss ways to advance defence equipment and technology collaboration, maritime security and joint military exercises.

The discussions are also expected to focus on enhancing the scale and complexity of joint exercises across all three services, deepening industrial partnerships and strengthening operational and industrial synergy between the two countries.

India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership based on shared democratic values, mutual trust and converging strategic interests.

The two-day visit is aimed at further deepening bilateral defence ties and establishing a roadmap for enhanced cooperation between the countries, the Ministry of Defence said.

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