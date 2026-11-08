Rajnath Singh Celebrates Diwali With Army At Indo-China Border In Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel at the Sherathang War Memorial near Nathula in Sikkim, along the India-China border, on Sunday, paying tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

The Defence Minister arrived at Sherathang by helicopter from the Sukna Army Base in West Bengal, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth and other senior Army officials.

Extending Diwali greetings to the soldiers, Singh personally fed sweets to army personnel. He also paid a floral tribute at the Sherathang War Memorial, commemorating the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the 1967 Nathula and Cho La clashes between Indian and Chinese forces.

Addressing the troops, Singh said the country's ability to celebrate Diwali peacefully was made possible by the sacrifices and dedication of its armed forces.

"I pay tribute to the martyrs of Sherathang War Memorial who sacrificed their lives for the people of this country. If the nation is peacefully celebrating Diwali, it is because of the sacrifices of our Army jawans. The smile, energy and courage of our soldiers are the biggest lights of this Diwali. Every jawan present at Sherathang represents a diya (lamp) of Diwali," he said.

Drawing a parallel between the festival of lights and the role of the armed forces, the Defence Minister said, "Just as the light of a diya fights darkness without making any noise, the life of an Army soldier is also similar. You do not make noise, but your presence builds trust across the entire country."

"No matter how advanced our technology becomes, if our jawans do not have courage and discipline, technology becomes redundant. Your discipline is your biggest strength," he added.

Referring to the significance of war memorials, Singh said such monuments served as lasting reminders of the courage and sacrifices of soldiers and would inspire future generations.

"The Sherathang War Memorial is an ample tribute to the martyrs and war heroes who made supreme sacrifices for the nation. It gives us a sense of national pride. Monuments are built to inspire the living. This memorial has permanently etched the bravery of our jawans in the pages of history for generations to come," he said.

