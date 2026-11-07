"Warfare No Longer Limited To Cross-Border Firing": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the security landscape had become increasingly complex, with warfare extending beyond conventional cross-border firing to include cyberattacks, drone swarms, proxy wars and information operations.

Addressing Indian Air Force personnel at Bagdogra airfield on the eve of Diwali, Singh said adversaries were increasingly seeking to exploit vulnerabilities without engaging in direct conflict.

"Warfare is no longer limited merely to cross-border firing. It has expanded greatly to encompass asymmetric warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone swarms, information operations, and narrative management," he said.

The defence minister said, "Today, the enemy often avoids direct conflict and instead tries to exploit our vulnerabilities."

Through social media, the enemy also attempts to sow seeds of doubt among local populations and soldiers by spreading misleading information, Singh said.

Emphasising the changing responsibilities of armed forces personnel, he said soldiers must remain vigilant not only in their operational domains but also against emerging cyber and information threats.

"In such a scenario, your role is no longer that of an ordinary soldier. You are required to simultaneously maintain domain awareness, cyber resilience, and information integrity," he said.

"It is solely through your vigilance and discretion that we can foil every attempt of the enemy," Singh added.

He also underscored the importance of discipline and conduct, saying the behaviour of personnel at their respective postings shaped public perception of the armed forces.

"Your discipline is your greatest strength. Whatever post you are stationed at, your conduct, your uniform, your language, and your restraint shape the image of the armed forces in the minds of the local people," Singh said.

He advised the personnel to strengthen their ties with civilians.

"The more you engage with local civilians, the weaker the adversaries' conspiracies will become," the minister said.

Singh said his visit to the Bagdogra airbase was made with the intent to share his Diwali greetings with the air force personnel and expressed his gratitude to the families of the jawans who remained separated from their loved ones during the festivities.

"I am aware that you must be missing your families during this festive season. But I also know you have buried those emotions in your hearts and have dedicated yourself to safeguarding the nation. I salute your austerity and believe that words will fall short in describing your sacrifice," the defence minister told the personnel in uniform.

Singh underscored the strategic importance and sensitivity of the Bagdogra air base, calling it an integral component of India's defence network in overseeing security of the north-eastern region.

"Your deployment at this station means you are actively engaged in maintaining a firm shield to secure the country's eastern frontier. Hence, it is imperative that you keep your combat readiness at the highest level," the defence minister said.

Highlighting the motto of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Singh said that India's start-ups and indigenous industries are now making drones, developing anti-drone technologies and manufacturing improved products for soldiers.

"I am proud to declare that our jawans are steadily adapting to the technologies developed in our own country," he said, asserting on the need to make soldiers more technology-driven and have them future ready.

Singh stressed the need to keep the morale of soldiers high and drew an example of IAF fighter pilots.

"We are aware of the paramount role of pilots in our air force. But pilots can deliver optimal performance when they have full faith in members of their team - aviation, logistics, engineering, ground support and air traffic control - knowing they are standing steadfast behind them," he said.

Singh congratulated Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit for assuming charge of the Indian Air Force on October 31, stating this was the defence minister's first public programme since the appointment.

"Delighted to visit the Bagdogra Air Force Station today and interact with our brave Air Warriors on the eve of Diwali. The Indian Air Force stands as a formidable pillar of unwavering vigilance, immense skill, and steadfast readiness in safeguarding our nation's skies," Singh later said in an X post.

He also held a personal interactive session with the IAF personnel.

"Meeting the men and women serving on the frontline and witnessing their boundless energy, devotion to duty, and high morale is truly inspiring. Every festival in our country is celebrated with joy and peace because our Armed Forces stand guard round-the-clock. The entire nation takes immense pride in their valour and selfless service. Jai Hind!" he added in his post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)