In a major breakthrough in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested the alleged key shooter, Harpreet Singh alias Happy Bahman, following a brief exchange of fire at a hotel in Zirakpur on November 20. A woman accompanying him was also apprehended during the operation.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the accused had been tracked across multiple locations, including Chandigarh, Delhi and Jaipur in Rajasthan, before police teams finally traced him to a hotel in Zirakpur.

Happy Bahman, a resident of Akbarpura Kacha Pacca village in Patti, Tarn Taran, sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire after police cordoned off the hotel premises. He was overpowered and arrested and subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Sharing details of the operation, Special DGP (AGTF) Promod Ban said the police received specific technical and human intelligence inputs about Happy Bahman's presence at the hotel. An operational team led by DSP AGTF Rajan Parminder Singh subsequently launched a cordon-and-search operation to apprehend him.

The exchange of fire took place during the operation, following which the injured accused was arrested on the spot.

The arrest is significant as it comes in connection with the October 11 murder of ASI Iqbal Singh, who was posted with the Counter Intelligence Wing in Ferozepur.

The 55-year-old police officer was returning home to Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran district when motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him on the Naushera-Lohka road and opened fire. He died on the spot.

Following the murder, Punjab Police launched an extensive manhunt to identify and arrest those involved. Investigators also examined the suspected role of the Doni Bal gang and its rivalry with other criminal networks operating in the region.

According to the DGP, further investigation is underway to establish the involvement of other associates in the murder. Police have also identified another accused in the case and teams have been deployed to arrest him.

A case (FIR No. 186 dated October 11, 2026) was registered at Sirhali police station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.