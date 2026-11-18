A senior police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district has been caught on camera purportedly threatening to frame a man in a false marijuana case during an interaction with an unmarried adult couple at a hotel.

The footage, reportedly recorded on November 13, has gone viral on social media. It allegedly shows Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra confronting the couple at the hotel.

During the exchange, the woman is heard telling the police that both of them are adults, belong to the same caste and intend to get married. The officers, however, insist that the couple contact their parents.

When the woman refuses to unlock her mobile phone and call her family, Mishra is allegedly heard instructing his colleagues to plant marijuana on the man.

"Plant some ganja on the boy," Mishra is heard saying in the footage.

The officer is also seen reprimanding the couple, questioning their decision to spend time together without informing or considering their parents.

Read | Hidden Camera Video Exposes Punjab Cops Who Planted Drugs On Priest

The hotel owner has also alleged an extortion bid by the local police. Sanju Sanodiya, the owner of the Sidarth Hotel, where the alleged incident took place, has alleged that the police personnel had demanded Rs 25,000 monthly payment from him and when he refused to comply with the demand, the police raided the hotel. He has alleged that Kotwali TI Satish Tiwari, SDOP Chanchlesh Markam, and Traffic Inspector Vijay Baghel demanded a monthly payment of Rs 25,000.

Sanodiya further claimed that he himself released the viral video on social media to expose the cops.

The incident has raised serious questions about police conduct, particularly the alleged threat to implicate an adult citizen in a fabricated criminal case for refusing to comply with the officers' demands.

The footage has triggered outrage on social media, with questions being raised about the authority exercised by police personnel and the treatment of consenting adults.

There was no immediate information available on whether the Madhya Pradesh Police had initiated an inquiry or taken action against the officers seen in the video.

(With Inputs From Jitendra Bhardwaj)